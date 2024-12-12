Corey Graves Looks Back On The 10-Year Anniversary Of His In-Ring Retirement

WWE Friday Night SmackDown commentator and former in-ring competitor Corey Graves took to his official Twitter (X) account to reflect on the 10-year anniversary of the day he was told he could no longer compete inside the squared circle.

Graves wrote, “10 years. I still miss it every day. There was no ‘backup plan.’ Not bad for an audible. Thanks to everyone for taking the ride with me. 🙏 @WWE”

You can check out Graves’ post below.