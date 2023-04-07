Corey Graves On Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Not Being The Main Event Of WrestleMania 39

WWE announcer Corey Graves discussed why Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley wasn’t the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Saturday during his “After the Bell” podcast.

He said, “I was the biggest fan inside SoFi Stadium during Rhea and Charlotte. Listen, we get in the weeds here on ‘After The Bell,’ and Charlotte was very open about wanting the main event spot on WrestleMania Saturday. Obviously it went to the tag team title match, no complaint from me, both were completely deserving. But what it felt like to me… was those two women walked the aisle, got in the ring, and very, very loudly and angrily declared, ‘Follow this.’”

“I have a feeling people will be talking about Rhea and Charlotte for a long time to come.”

