Corey Graves Re-Activates His Twitter Account

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves has returned to Twitter.

We noted back on June 9 how Graves had deactivated or deleted his Twitter account at @WWEGraves. He returned to Twitter on Thursday with no explanation for the disappearance.

Graves has made tweets related to his two podcasts this week, and that’s it. He currently hosts the “After The Bell” podcast for WWE, and then has the “Bare With Us” podcast with girlfriend Carmella.

Below are a few of the tweets Graves has made since returning to the social network:

