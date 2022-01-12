Corey Graves Reportedly Cleared To Wrestle Again

It is being reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com that Corey Graves has been medically cleared to wrestle again for the first time in seven years. Graves is reportedly no longer on WWE’s internal “no contact” list and there have apparently been creative pitches made for how to utilize him.

Graves had previously competed in NXT but had to retire in 2014 after suffering multiple concussions. Graves then transitioned into a commentator role for WWE which he has been doing ever since his in-ring retirement.

In 2020, a video had surfaced of Graves doing in-ring training with his brother Sam Adonis. In November of 2021, Graves won and lost the 24/7 Title with minimal physical contact. Graves then tweeted, “I kinda wanna wrestle again.”