Corey Graves Reveals His Pick for the 2022 Match of the Year

On a recent episode of “WWE After The Bell,” Corey Graves discussed what he thought WWE’s 2022 match of the year would be.

He selected Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell as the best match.

Here’s what he had to say about it:

“Anyone arguing with me, you don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. This was as close to perfect as anything gets,” Graves said as he named Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell as his pick for the best match. “Hell in a Cell, to me, was the greatest match of the trilogy. The rivalry, the promos back and forth, the vitriol between Rollins and Rhodes, the backstory—Everything about it to me was a perfect sports entertainment story in the year 2022.”