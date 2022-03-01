Corey Graves Say He’s Open To Wrestling Again After Being Medically Cleared

Corey Graves and Carmella talked about their new reality show, “Corey & Carmella,” that premieres on WWE’s YouTube channel today in an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

During it, Graves spoke about confirming that he has been medically cleared to wrestle again after being forced to retire nearly a decade ago due to a history of concussions. This is where he stated that he’s open to wrestling again.

“It is factual. The news took about eight months to break, which I’m sort of proud of and surprised of in this day and age. I wasn’t hiding it from anybody, but it wasn’t something that I was bringing to the forefront. I didn’t want everybody to go, ‘Oh my God, Graves is making a comeback.’ I love what I’m doing now, but there is a part of me that would love that gratification. I’m a guy who when I was wrestling, I was mainly a villain. To me, the gratification came as soon as the bell rang at the end of the match. To me, there’s nothing more satisfying than taking the crowd on a rollercoaster ride and then losing. As a good guy, you usually pose and you have to pose for the cameras. But I would lay there on my back after the ref counted three, I would look at the lights, and just think that we did it. That was what kept me going was that exhale at the end of it. So there’s part of me that is going to chase that forever, and I would be open to it if the opportunity presents itself to maybe step back into the ring once in a blue moon, or maybe just once.”