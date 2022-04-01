Corey Graves Says He Has “No Interest” In Getting Into Ring Shape Despite Being Cleared

Back in January of 2022, it became public knowledge that Corey Graves was cleared to wrestle again. However, Graves said in an interview with theathletic.com that he has “no interest in getting in ring shape” and also said the following:

“Three years ago, I might have had a different answer. But I have grown so confident and comfortable in this new role that I’m in, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

“I did WWE’s testing protocol, and they said, ‘You’re medically clear; you don’t have any sort of issues that give us pause or worry.’ It’s nice for me to know that I can contribute in a different manner if need be. I’ve been through the system and in the system for almost 11 years now. … So, I’ve seen and done just about everything there is to do, aside from, you know, competing in the ring. I just think having that extra tool in my pocket that, OK, if I do need to do something physical, I can. But that said, it’s not necessarily a goal immediately.”