Corey Graves Shares Story About Brock Lesnar

During his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves talked about a snowstorm from January 2015 that caused the live RAW arena taping to be canceled and his encounter with Brock Lesnar:

“That night stands out to me because it was the first time I encountered Brock Lesnar in person. I found myself in a conference room sitting beside him, and there was an awkward silence. Neither of us knew each other or what to make of one another other than the fact that I was as terrified of him in person as I had been for years on television. So did what any reasonable human would do in that situation: I complimented ‘The Beast’ on his jacket which surprisingly led to a fun little exchange. A conversation with Brock Lesnar, who at that particular juncture, did not decide to tear me limb from limb. Lucky me.”

“The show was very interesting. They re-aired the Royal Rumble match from the night before [and aired] a few backstage interviews with Roman, Brock and many others, and allegedly, [the] now WWE Champion paid a significant amount of money to keep the bar wide open for everybody to make sure they made the best of a crappy situation. I, of course, stayed in a completely different hotel, but it led to me finding the only open establishment in the scenic Stamford, CT where myself and two-thirds of The Shield made sure that none of the beers at said establishment went unattended. What a day. Not all bad things came from that snowstorm: fun memories, fun times but let’s hope RAW doesn’t get canceled ever again.”