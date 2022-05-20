Corey Graves Speaks Out On The Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative issues with Vince McMahon.

RAW announcer Jimmy Smith commented on the situation earlier this week and during After The Bell, Corey Graves gave his thoughts:

“There’s a particular set of circumstances that went down this past Monday at RAW. There are speculations and rumors all over the place. I was on the air when it went down. I only know the information that was provided to me. In the days since then, while everybody continues to speculate, I don’t have any more information. I don’t know enough about the circumstance or the situation or which side did what. So I’m just going to avoid it. I’m being perfectly honest and transparent with everybody. I would love to dive into this conversation because it set the internet on fire. Everybody’s got an opinion. Everybody has a point of view. I don’t know enough facts about what actually went down to speak on it with any confidence. All I know is what you guys know.”

“I was getting updates throughout the show on Monday as needed because we were doing a show. So if there comes a point in time where it becomes something we know facts about, I will happily dive into that for our listeners’ pleasure, but until then, we’re just going to stick with what we know to be true.”

You can listen to the podcast below: