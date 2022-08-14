Corey Graves Talks About Doing Commentary Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative

WWE announcer Corey Graves talks about conducting commentary since Triple H took over the production process during his podcast, WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves.

“I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing … Not everything needs to be a surprise, because not everything is going to captivate you in that way. But right now, in the past few weeks, I am having more fun calling Monday Night RAW because I loved being surprised.”

“I prefer not to have any clue as to what’s happening on the show. I get to react, I get to be a fan, I get play the role of a super knowledgeable wrestling fan, rather than snarky bad guy announcer.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: