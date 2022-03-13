Corey Graves Talks What Makes Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s Feud Great

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are slated to collide in a Winner Takes All Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38.

While speaking on his podcast After The Bell, Corey Graves talked about Lesnar and Reigns’ feud.

“We never really got that true decisive, this guy is better than that guy, we still don’t know,” said Graves. ”They’ve had many interactions and collisions and we’ve teased it and taunted it, but we don’t know, because this is no longer the same Roman Reigns from that WrestleMania, this is no longer the same Brock Lesnar from that WrestleMania. These two have both evolved, in their careers, in a professional manner such that this is going to be a completely different match up, arguably with two better versions of the Superstars themselves.”