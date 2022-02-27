Corey Graves Teases “Familiar Face” Returning Between Now and WrestleMania 38

During his After The Bell podcast, WWE announcer Corey Graves said the following regarding a “familiar face” returning between now and Wrestlemania 38:

“And who knows, if the rumors do in fact prove to be true, we may have another familiar face back in the fold between now and The Showcase of the Immortals. This is one of those ones where: if you know, you know. I’m not going to speak to it any longer.

“I’m going to feed the rumor mill, that’s what I’m doing, I’m feeding the rumor mill. I’m stoking the flames and I am pouring gas on the fire. If the rumors are true, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

It has been rumored that Steve Austin will be wrestling again and there was also a report that another Austin-level star could be returning for Wrestlemania as well.