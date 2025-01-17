Corey Graves’ WWE Future Uncertain After NXT No-Show And Deleted Posts

On Monday night, WWE announcer Corey Graves issued a public statement about his status with the company following his recent move back to the NXT brand. Graves teased that he would have “a lot to say” on the January 14, 2025, episode of WWE NXT. However, he did not appear on the show, and his social media posts were subsequently deleted.

Graves’ future with WWE remains uncertain, and his absence has sparked speculation about his status within the company. Providing an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported:

“We were told that he was not trying to get fired, just trying to blur the lines and create buzz. One person high up in WWE said after that, ‘He may be telling everyone it’s a work. And it may turn into one. But it was a total shoot when it was happening.’ To make it completely clear, he isn’t saying that publicly as in this situation he’s probably not going to publicly talk about it for a long time, until long after it blows over, unless they do an angle from it, or if the relationship with the company were to end.”

Graves, a prominent voice in WWE’s commentary team, has yet to publicly address the situation. Whether this incident is part of a storyline or reflective of real tensions remains unclear, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead for the outspoken commentator.