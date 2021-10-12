Correction On The Buy-In Pre-Show For AEW Rampage

As noted earlier, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on WFAN’s Moose & Maggie radio show this morning and announced that “The Buy In” will air this Friday night at 9pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel as the pre-show to the live AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

In an update from earlier, matches for The Buy In will be Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, plus an opponent to be announced vs. Bryan Danielson. The Fish vs. Danielson singles match will still air on the Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite.

As we’ve reported, the beginning of Rampage will go head-to-head with the end of a special Supersized SmackDown episode on FS1, which will air for 2 hours and 30 minutes. The last 30 minutes will air commercial free. That special SmackDown on FS1, will feature Brock Lesnar facing off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match, plus King of the Ring semi-finals with Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn, and Queen’s Crown semi-finals with Zelina Vega vs. Carmella.

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s live AEW Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, along with video of Khan discussing The Buy In:

Hear it from @TonyKhan exclusively on @MandMWFAN: @AEW will have a Buy-In preshow on YouTube on Friday prior to Rampage on TNT. pic.twitter.com/Hhgn2OF4fg — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 12, 2021

* The Buy In pre-show on YouTube with Bryan Danielson vs. an opponent TBA, Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara