Correction On This Week’s Impact Ratings Report

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV did not draw 38,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demographic as originally reported on Wednesday. This was an error from Showbuzz Daily. The corrected numbers are 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo, according to PWInsider.

This viewership would be up from the previous week, which drew 116,000 viewers. The 0.04 rating is in line with the previous week.

There is still no word on where the show ranked as it did not make the Cable Top 150 this week. This week’s Impact viewership is up 28% from last week. This week’s Impact viewership is up 21.73% from the same week in 2020.

This was the final Tuesday night Impact episode on AXS. The show moves to Thursday nights beginning next week. Impact was headlined by James Storm defeating Eric Young in the main event, which was Storm’s 1000th match.