Correction on William Regal’s AEW Contract Status

Today, Dave Meltzer issued a correction regarding William Regal. Regal stated when he signed with AEW that he will be around for at least a couple of years because he signed a three-year contract.

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal’s WWE return “has been discussed,” but a WWE return (if it ever happens) won’t be possible for at least another couple of years.

On Saturday, there was a lot of talk about Regal after Triple H posted clips of him on Twitter before the Survivor Series WarGames show.

Meltzer tweeted today:

“A correction from last night’s show regarding Regal’s deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years.”