Costco Guy A.J. Reveals How His AEW Deal Came About

Costco Guy A.J., who previously signed a one-match deal with AEW, appeared on the “I Still Call It A Lariat” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how his contract came about.

A.J. said, “A lot can be learned from this. Business and relationships can be learned from this story. You have to show up with value, big value. When everything happened, I put it out there, ‘I would love to make one WWE appearance.’ I put it out there, put it to our management and let everyone that I know, know about it. I get a call from Sonjay Dutt. Sonjay said to me, ‘We’ve known each other 20 years. I know you’re waiting for WWE. All WWE is ever going to do is bring you to WWE. I’m calling you to bring AEW to you. Let’s bring the double chunk chocolate cookies. Let’s bring the boom. Let’s do what AJ and Big Justice do.’ Before I took that call, I said, ‘I have so much going on, WWE is really where I want to be.’ AEW is offering that to me, my jaw dropped at that moment. I thought about it, but I didn’t even have to think about it. Sonjay was right.”

