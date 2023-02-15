Could Sami Zayn Win at the WWE Elimination Chamber?

After watching RAW this week, I feel compelled to write about Sami Zayne vs. Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

I originally had written a piece on Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but realized that particular article needed to be revised. If Sami were to win at the Elimination Chamber, he would face Cody at WrestleMania instead of Cody vs. Roman.

Honestly, after the great promos by both Sami and Cody this week on RAW, I believe!

Could Sami actually beat Roman… I believe that he could. I mean, hope is greater, right? And why not? I know it doesn’t book as well as Cody vs. Roman. But it is the ultimate underdog story. Cody said it himself, he doesn’t want to see Sami at RAW next week, he wants to see him at WrestleMania, and I agree!

So the question is, does Sami believe that he can win? Well, on Monday night Cody definitely challenged him on that.

Sami asked Cody if he honestly thought he could win, and Cody’s answer was brilliant. Cody told Sami that it didn’t matter what he believed. The question is, do you believe? And that’s so true in life too. Do you believe?

So let’s do this. Will it be Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania for the WWE Universal Championship? Or will Sami slay the giant Roman Reigns this Saturday night at the Elimination Chamber and stand at the top? I guess we will find out soon!

Good job, WWE.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.