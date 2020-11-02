Could We See A Cain Velasquez Comeback In WWE?

During an interview with ESPN.com, Rey Mysterio commented on Cain Velasquez’s future in the wrestling business after being released from WWE earlier this year:

“I can’t dig into the exact situation with Cain. I do know for a fact that he’s very dedicated, he’s very passionate about lucha libre and about wrestling, I know this was one of his biggest dreams to be a part of the WWE. I honestly don’t think that he’s gone for good. I think he’s going to make an appearance and a comeback. It’s very hard to put a mask on someone that has created their own history within the UFC like Cain.”

“I would really love and I think that him coming back would be huge.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)