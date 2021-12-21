Could WWE Television Be Going Back To The Thunderdome In 2022?

With Covid-19’s Omicron variant becoming the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, there is new talk about how WWE and AEW will handle any potential mandates/shutdowns in 2022.

According to reports, ThunderDome return is possible, but so are many other options. At this point ‘there are a lot of contingency plans that are being discussed.’

The pandemic is not over and WWE knows that cancelling events is a real possibility, especially if things don’t improve. At this point, the company is preparing for any scenario.