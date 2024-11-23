Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2024 Released, Updated Lineup For Tonight’s PPV

AEW Full Gear 2024 goes down tonight.
Ahead of the PPV from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, a new four-way match has been announced for the “Zero Hour” pre-show.
Featured below is the final lineup for tonight’s show, with the new match added, as well as the complete “Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2024” special for the big event this evening.
AEW World Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship Match:
Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
AEW International Championship Match:
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match:
AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
Zero Hour Match:
Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews
Zero Hour Match:
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay