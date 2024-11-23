Countdown To AEW Full Gear 2024 Released, Updated Lineup For Tonight’s PPV

AEW Full Gear 2024 goes down tonight.

Ahead of the PPV from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, a new four-way match has been announced for the “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Featured below is the final lineup for tonight’s show, with the new match added, as well as the complete “Countdown to AEW Full Gear 2024” special for the big event this evening.

AEW World Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match:

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Zero Hour Match:

Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews

Zero Hour Match:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay