Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special to Air on TNT

This week, TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special.

The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of AEW Rampage.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. We will have complete coverage on PWMania.com beginning with the pre-show at 7pm ET.

The following is the current Full Gear card:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal