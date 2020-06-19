Court Date Set For Jerry Lawler’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher’s Suicide, More

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sheriff John Doolen and Hardeman County, Tennessee in July 2019, and he finally has his court date for a jury trial.

Lawler is due to be in court for a jury trial with his lawyers on Monday, May 27, 2021 at 9:30am ET. The United States District Court in the Western District of Tennessee has confirmed the date on on their docket.

Lawler is being represented by Matthew May and Jeffrey Losenblum while Hardeman County’s attorneys are Nathan Tilly, William Mauldin and Austin Stokes.

Lawler’s son, former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher passed away while in a county jail on July 29, 2018 and the cause of death was ruled a suicide at the age of 48. Jerry and others in the family did not believe the suicide story that was released from the Sheriff’s office.

As noted when the lawsuit was filed, Jerry was seeking damages for what he alleges were “numerous failures of the county and its employees that resulted in the wrongful death of his son.” Jerry also wants Sheriff John Doolen to make changes at the Hardeman County Jail to protect inmates from future harm.

On a related note, The King recently filmed a PSA for the city of Memphis Tennessee that encourages people to wear masks while in public due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The commercial was filmed at the Graceland home of Elvis Pressley, as seen in the tweets below. Lawler noted that the commercial will be available on his online platforms when it’s finished.

