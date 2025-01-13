Court Issues Order Of Protection For Odyssey Jones Amid Harassment Allegations

Former WWE star Odyssey Jones (real name Omari Palmer) has spoken out following his release from WWE in 2024 amid allegations of domestic violence. New developments have emerged, shedding light on the situation, as reported by Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics and Post Wrestling.

According to court documents, Palmer was granted an order of protection against his former partner in September 2024. The petition outlined a series of alleged incidents involving harassment and threats from his ex-partner, including an altercation on a May 2024 cruise ship, where Palmer stated he was physically attacked. Palmer described his ex-partner’s behavior as escalating to the point where he felt he was in “imminent danger.”

No statements from Palmer’s ex-partner were included in the court documents, and there are no known criminal charges or arrests related to the situation. In response to the allegations, a temporary injunction for protection against dating violence was granted by a Florida court in September 2024, restricting contact or proximity between Palmer and his ex-partner. This order has been extended twice and was recently renewed on January 6, 2025, for an additional three years.

Among the incidents detailed in the petition, Palmer cited a December 2023 hotel encounter, where he alleges his ex-partner appeared “uninvited and unannounced” before attacking him in the presence of a friend and other witnesses. Regarding the May 2024 cruise incident, Palmer claimed his ex-partner was intoxicated during the alleged physical attack.

Palmer will retain legal protections through the extended injunction, ensuring that his ex-partner cannot contact or harass him during this period. These legal developments offer more context surrounding his release from WWE and the challenges he faced during this tumultuous period.