Court Records Reveal More Details On The Incident At Sonya Deville’s Home

The Tampa Bay Times has new details on the ongoing Sonya Deville case that led to Phillip A. Thomas being arrested for breaking into her home in Lutz, Florida, as well as stalking charges. In Deville’s petition to the court seeking protection from Thomas, she noted that she actually came face-to-face with him and yelled “What are doing, what do you want?” at him while he was holding a knife and pepper spray.

It’s also noted in the petition that Mandy Rose was at Deville’s house that night, and that Deville woke her up shortly after 2:41AM when her home alarm system went off. The two of them fled to the garage and were able to get away from the home from there.

Thomas thought Deville was still upstairs when she and Rose had already left, and has admitted that he planned to pepper spray her and hold her hostage until she answered all of his questions.

Deville noted that after she got Thomas’ name from authorities, she looked him up on Instagram and saw his “obsessive” messages to her account.

“The nature of the messages from this account were obsessive, suicidal, idolizing, saying, ‘You are the only person I will ever love,’” she wrote.

The last message on the account, at 12:16AM on Sunday, said, “Look outside, baby, by your pool. I’m here. I’m gonna kill that little b—- you have inside with you.”

In other messages, Thomas revealed that he had found out Deville’s address, made threats against her family, described sex acts, and posted a photo of his penis.

The petition was successful, as Deville was granted a temporary injunction against Thomas.