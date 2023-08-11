Courtney Rush Addresses Why She Reverted Back To Her Old Persona

IMPACT Wrestling Star Courtney Rush (A.K.A. Rosemary) recently appeared on Cody Deaner’s Wrestling Is Life podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including why she reverted back to her old persona in the company.

Rush said, “I think if I look back retrospectively, the tickling (to bring back Courtney Rush) began when Su Yung started getting her alternate characters and I was like, ‘Hold on, I already have an alternate character.’ I was like, ‘Well, she was really good, still pretty f*cking funny,’ and I do love Rosemary, right? And then Havok turned to Jessicka and then Jessicka’s just having so much fun being Jessicka and so much more how she actually is in real life. That’s Jessicka on TV and she’s having so much fun and I’m like, man, A, I’m tired of being the zeppo. I always have to be the f*cking, disagree with everybody, ‘Yeah, you stupid human dude.’ Just out of sorts and stuff and I’m like, man, I just want a break. I wanna be the idiot for a little while and two, all the stars lined up. I’ve been Rosemary for seven years or seven deadly sins. It felt like a fun time to take a break there just for a bookmark and I also love her so much and she’s so dear to me and such one of my favorite characters I’ve ever created that I think the worst thing I could ever do is get sick of her and to bring it back around full circle in conversation, what we were talking about it being work rather than enjoyment because Rosemary is my job and my life, I think I do put a lot of pressure on her to be like, well, I need her, you know what I mean? I have to be Rosemary whether I want to or not because that’s what brings me money and I was like, I want to prove this to my myself that I am good enough to do this, not as Rosemary, not forever but just for a little bit and shake it up and remember how to have fun. I remember I talked to you (Deaner) and I was like, ‘I feel like I forgot how to work,’ because I was like, everything was just so… it wasn’t really so much a formula, that it was not fun. I wanted a challenge.”

You can check out the full podcast below: