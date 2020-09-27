Coverage Reminder And Line Up For Tonight’s WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

Join us here tonight on PWMania for live coverage of the WWE Clash Of Champions PPV from WWE ThunderDome in Orlando. Coverage starts with the Pre-Show at 6 PM Eastern Time.

Here is the card for tonight-

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title – Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match – Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match – Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Title – AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match – Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match – Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women’s Title Match – Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)