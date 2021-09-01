Covid-19 Vaccination Proof Required To Attend AEW Dynamite In New York City

AEW announced the following:

Proof of Vaccination to Enter AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wed. Sept. 22

FAQs

Q. Will AEW require fans to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination?

A. Yes, all ticket holders age 12 and older are required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM.

Q. What will be accepted as proof of vaccination?

A. All ticket holders are advised to bring one of the following as proof of vaccination:

CDC Vaccination Card. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable.

NYC Vaccination Record or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: Available for download via Android and iOS. You can upload a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record to this app, along with your photo ID.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus): To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

An official immunization record from outside NYC or the U.S.

Q. Where is proof of vaccination required?

A. Proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is required for ticket holders age 12 and over at all entrances of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Q. The vaccine isn’t available for children under 12. Will children younger than 12 be permitted to attend AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM?

A. Yes, children under 12 are permitted to attend AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM as they are not eligible for a vaccine. However, they must be accompanied by an adult who can show proof of vaccination as noted above.

Q. Will International cards and other state vaccination cards be accepted (in English and other languages)?

A. Yes, proof of at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved by the US FDA or World Health Organization (WHO) is acceptable.

Q. I am a ticket holder and cannot provide proof of vaccination. What are my options?

Learn how you can get your COVID-19 vaccination: www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-vaccines.page

Transfer or sell your tickets to someone who can provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

If you purchased tickets from Ticketmaster.com, please sign into your Ticketmaster account to view additional options.

Q. Will ticket holders need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as well?

A. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is not currently required, and it does not replace the vaccination requirement for fans to attend AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM. Ticket holders will not need to have their temperature checked or fill out a health questionnaire.

Q. Are there any locations where a mask is required?

A. When the roof is closed in Arthur Ashe Stadium, masks are required. It is recommended that all fans, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while indoors (unless actively eating or drinking).

Q. When do the gates open to the show on Sept. 22?

A. Gates to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will open at 5:30 p.m. ET. Doors to Arthur Ashe Stadium open at 6:00 p.m. ET. Show starts at 7:00 p.m. ET