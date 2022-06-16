“Cowboy” Bob Orton Addresses His Son Randy’s Injury

Randy Orton could miss the remainder of the year due to a legitimate injury. WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton discussed his son’s injury in an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com.

“He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care of everything with rehab and everything. After more than 20 years, wear and tear on the body, it’s too much.”

Randy mentioned in January that he’s starting to feel the affects of years of using the RKO.

“I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it.”

You can watch the interview below: