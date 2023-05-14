“Cowboy” Bob Orton Talks About WWE Status Of His Son Randy Orton

Is “The Viper” going to make a return in front of the WWE Universe?

“Cowboy” Bob Orton thinks so.

The father of the fellow WWE legend spoke about the current status of Randy Orton, who has been on the sidelines due to a severe back injury issue while being interviewed by Wrestle Binge.

“He’s training. We’ll see what happens,” Orton said of his son. “I don’t know if he feels like going back or, when it feels like he’s ready to go back, I think he might.”

“Cowboy” Bob Orton continued, “Then again, he’s pretty well taken care of, I don’t think he needs to. I think the doctors have told him not to. Randy will do what Randy’s going to do.”

