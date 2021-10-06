Crazzy Steve Confirmed For Impact Digital Media Championship 6-Way

Crazzy Steve has qualified for the Six-Way Match to crown the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion at Bound For Glory. Impact aired a qualifying match with Steve vs. Hernandez on Impact Plus today, and on YouTube for their Ultimate Insiders members. Steve got the win via roll-up to advance to the Countdown To Glory pre-show at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

As noted, more qualifying matches will air until next Tuesday and Wednesday, and so on, until there are 6 participants for the title match at Bound For Glory. Steve joins John Skyler as the only two confirmed names for the match. Skyler defeated Zicky Dice on Tuesday. The qualifying matches will be released on YouTube later this week, free for everyone.

Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events.