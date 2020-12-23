Creative Editing And Stand-In Used For Impact TV Segment With Su Yung/Susie

Impact Wrestling used some creative editing for the recent segment where Su Yung and Susie appeared on screen at the same time.

There was some creative editing done to get Yung in the Susie outfit, and then back into the Su Yung makeup, according to Fightful Select. Regarding who played the Su Yung stand-in, word is that Impact used a stage hand that is often at the Impact TV tapings in Nashville.

Video of the segment from the November 24 Impact episode can be seen below. The segment also featured Kimber Lee and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.