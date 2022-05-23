Creative Ideas For Sasha Banks and Naomi Not Being Pitched, “They Are Gone”

Last week, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at the start of RAW. If you haven’t heard the news yet, we have to wonder if you’ve spent any time online in the last week. It’s impossible to go a day without hearing about The Boss and The Glow leaving. One place their names aren’t mentioned is during creative pitches.

WWE suspended Banks and Naomi, and they were stripped of their WWE Women’s Championship belts. WWE took a step further and removed their merchandise from WWE’s shop, as well as their official WWE Facebook accounts.

In creative meetings, Banks and Naomi’s names are never spoken. They were not given an official mandate, but “it is pretty obvious to everyone that they are gone,” according to a WWE source via Ringsidenews.

It would be ridiculous to pitch anything for them “in case they come back” at this stage. Nobody would ever suggest anything to Vince McMahon.

There is currently no sign that Banks and Naomi will return, although that does not rule out the possibility. It simply means that their names are off the table in the writers’ room, and will likely remain so for the time being.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.