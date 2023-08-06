Creative Issues Over Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler’s WWE SummerSlam Match

The WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan featured Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match.

They attempted to simulate an MMA fight by using strikes, clinching up against the ropes, and submission holds. Shayna suffered an arm injury and was checked on by medics at one point. Rousey pushed the medics away before they returned to the fight. They also did ten counts in some places.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rousey is taking a break from WWE, with no timetable for her return.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that there were some disagreements between WWE and the two former UFC stars about how the match should’ve been structured.

He said, “Ronda and Shayna wasn’t the best match. There were issues between WWE creative and them as far as how it was gonna go, and you don’t have knockdowns in an MMA fight and do ten counts, or whatever, but it’s like, you have some people stuck in one mentality of combat and others in another, and it kind of, I think that it kind of hurt that.”