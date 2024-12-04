Creator Of Bray Wyatt Mask Comments On Shinsuke Nakamura’s WarGames Mask

Jason Baker of Callosum Studios, the creator of the late great Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and Rhea Ripley’s masks, took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on the mask worn by new United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Baker wrote, “New @ShinsukeN kabuto and mempo created by me, Brian McGuire, and Ambria Pierson. Photo Scott Brinegar”

