Creator Of Bray Wyatt’s Masks Discusses Making Rhea Ripley’s WarGames Mask

Jason Baker of Callosum Studios, creator of the late great Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy’s masks, took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on the mask worn by top WWE star Rhea Ripley during this past Saturday night’s Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

Baker wrote, “‘Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!’ Protective mask for @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome crew who worked a 14hr shift with me on Thanksgiving Day to make sure we made our quick turnaround deadline.”

You can check out Baker’s post below.