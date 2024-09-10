Creator Of CM Punk Bracelet Issues Statement On WWE Selling Replicas

The CM Punk bracelet featuring the names of his wife, AJ Lee, and dog, Larry, was an important part of his ongoing storyline with Drew McIntyre.

Earlier this week, WWE began selling replica bracelets. The original bracelet’s creator, @victoriaaze_, tweeted that “a heads up would have been nice” and then issued the following statement:

“hi everyone – thanks again for all the nice words and support. i won’t be asking for compensation from wwe since they have every right to make bracelets. all i kind of was hoping for was maybe a mention in the description of the product (i.e. inspired by a fan).

throughout this whole thing i never expected to be given anything from wwe – all i wanted was for people to put a name/face to the where the bracelet came from. i completely understand why some of you guys are upset at wwe and it means a lot to me that people care so much.

for those replying to my initial post about me not getting a heads up and saying wwe didn’t need to, i 100% agree they didn’t need to. legally they had no obligation to reach out to me regarding this, but it just would have been nice to have heard it from them beforehand.

if they reached out to me about it i would have mentioned putting ‘cm punk’ on the bracelets instead of ‘aj’ and ‘larry’ (i think more people would have been interested in that) since now it kind of diminishes the whole storyline purpose of the bracelet.

wwe did reach out to me last week as a thank you from punk and invited me to a show next month but to my knowledge that invitation had no correlation to them selling bracelets and wasn’t offered as compensation but i am still grateful for them contacting me at all.”

As of this writing, the page to purchase the bracelet no longer exists.