Creditors Object To The Rock’s New LLC Buying XFL Assets

As noted earlier today, it was announced that former WWE Champion The Rock, longtime business partner Dany Garcia and their partners at RedBird Capital have purchased the XFL from Vince McMahon. The group has reportedly purchased the league for $15 million, split evenly. It was noted then that the deal would be subject to bankruptcy court approval, which is to be done at a hearing this Friday. The sale was expected to close on or shortly after Friday, August 21.

In addition to all of the XFL’s assets, the deal would see Rock’s group take on “certain specified liabilities” and finance $8.5 million towards any payments that are needed to take care of previous financial defaults from the previous owner.

In an update, the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors for Alpha Entertainment, the XFL’s parent company started by McMahon, has filed a motion to stop the sale of the XFL’s assets to Alpha Acquico LLC, which is the new LLC started by Rock and his partners for the purchase of the league.

A 13-page motion was filed this afternoon by the XFL’s unsecured creditors, asking the court to pause the sale, according to PWInsider. The motion cites that Alpha Entertainment “has an ongoing obligation to negotiate terms with the Proposed Buyer that are most favorable to the estate and do not unduly prejudice its creditors. The proposed APA, however, does not reflect such terms and seeks to strip the estate of valuable assets for no consideration. As such, the Committee has significant concerns that the Sale contemplated with the Proposed Buyer does not satisfy the sound business purpose test, and is not in the best interests of the Debtor’s estate.”

The motion also claims that Alpha Entertainment has “failed to value significant assets that are now being included in the Sale, but were not contemplated as part of the assets to be purchased in the form asset purchase agreement prepared” by Alpha Entertainment.

The creditors are concerned that the XFL assets are being sold at a lesser value than what they are worth, and that the creditors could end up receiving nothing or very little from the sale to Rock’s group, and that there are assets included with this sale that were not part of the financial evaluation of Alpha Entertainment when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

The motion also noted that while the creditors generally support the sale to The Rock’s new group, they want the sale to be re-worked so the terms are better for the creditors who are still owed money, according to PWInsider. The motion states:

“This Objection is filed to preserve the Committee’s right to submit these issues to the Court, including objections for the form of Sale Order, for adjudication if they cannot be resolved prior to the Sale Hearing. In the interim, the Committee will continue to engage in good faith negotiations with the Debtor [the XFL] and Proposed Buyer [Rock’s LLC] regarding the objections raised herein in an effort to resolve the issues consensually.”

The motion notes how the creditors are concerned about decisions made in regards to a quick sale resolving “a limited subset of potential claims” while also noting that the “Committee is at a loss with respect to claims that the Debtor may have against insiders. As noted above and in other filings with this Court, the Committee has identified substantial potential causes of action against insiders, including millions of dollars in payments made within the 1-year insider preference period, questionable loan transactions within the days and weeks leading up to the bankruptcy and questionable actions and decisions made by certain insiders of the Debtor. These claims may have very real value to the Debtor’s estate—and to the unsecured creditors that were prejudiced by the insider conduct prior to the filing of this case and that will be further impaired if the Sale includes the insider claims—and, if retained by the estate, could form a significant source of recovery for the Debtor’s many aggrieved creditors.”

Stay tuned for updates on the motion as the court has not had a chance to rule on anything yet.