Criminal Charges Against Jake Atlas Have Been Dropped

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jake Atlas was detained on May 23, 2022, and misdemeanour battery charges were brought against him.

According to a TMZ.com update on the incident, authorities have decided not to press charges against him, and the case has been dismissed. According to a document acquired by TMZ, which was filed last week, “from the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution.”

Atlas had a per-appearance contract with AEW, which was put on hold as a result of his injuries, according to Fightful.com. It’s thought that AEW is no longer associated with him. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.