Criticism Over King Corbin & Matt Riddle Feud After Line Used At WWE Payback

There was a lot of fan criticism over the Matt Riddle vs. King Baron Corbin feud coming out of Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Payback saw Riddle win his main roster singles pay-per-view debut over King Corbin, getting the win by pinfall after a Floating Bro from the top. Corbin later attacked Riddle backstage after the match. Video from the match can be seen below.

Earlier in the night Riddle was interviewed backstage by Alyse Ashton, who brought up a tweet that Corbin had made earlier in the night. The tweet mentioned how Riddle was a failure at home,a reference to his recent admitted infidelity. Riddle seemed shocked by the comment, and went quiet before walking off.

Fans on social media criticized WWE for using Riddle’s personal issues in the storylines, and potential references to his “#MeToo” accusations.

The tweet that Corbin made is still live as of this writing.

“Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring. By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback,” he wrote.

Corbin and Riddle have not addressed the line or the match as of this writing. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned next for the feud.

You can see Corbin’s full tweet below, along with related tweets:

Tonight, I prove that Matt Riddle is a failure in a WWE ring.

By the way…he’s already proven that he’s a failure at home. #WWEPayback — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 30, 2020

Matt Riddle en interview. Il dit qu'il est tjrs motivé, le king of Bro va prendre le trone du king.

Alyse Ashton lui demande de réagir sur le tweet de Corbin disant qu'il est un perdant même à la maison. Il ne dit rien et part#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/JfIcez9KmF — Generation NT1 Catch Attack (@GenerationNT1) August 30, 2020