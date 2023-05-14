Crockett Family, Bobby Fulton To Be Involved With 2023 NWA Crockett Cup Tournament

Bobby Fulton and the Crockett Family will be involved in this year’s 2023 NWA Crockett Cup Tournament.

This week, the National Wrestling Alliance issued a press release to announce the inclusion of Fulton and the Crockett Family for their annual Crockett Cup tourney.

Check out the complete announcement below.

The Crockett Cup will feature 26 of today’s top tag teams! Buy tickets now and get free entry to a star-studded Fan Fest before each night! Some matches will even take place during the Fan Fest!



The NWA is also proud to announce we will be working with David Crockett and the Crockett Family!! The importance of the Crockett Cup tournament lies in the family’s contributions to the growth and popularity of professional wrestling during the 1980s and 1990s.



We are also thrilled to partner with legendary wrestler Bobby Fulton as the local promoter! Fulton brings a wealth of knowledge to the table and his expertise will help ensure this year’s Crockett Cup is one for the ages!