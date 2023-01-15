Crowbar Talks About Career Resurgence, His Work As Physical Therapist

Crowbar is riding a career resurgence.

During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On his recent career resurgence: “It’s been a lot of fun. I always say this when I do an interview, when I was breaking into the business, it was never fashionable to express how much you enjoy what you do. I freaking love wrestling. I’ve been doing it 31 years. I don’t know what this resurgence is. I don’t know. I’m just having a great time and a lot of cool unexpected opportunities have popped up and I’m really enjoying it. It’s really cool.”

On his work as a physical therapist, a profession he greatly enjoys: “I’m a physical therapist outside of pro wrestling. Love that career, too. I actually pursued that and pro wrestling at the same time. So when I was doing WCW / ECW as Devon Storm, I was a full time student. I was flying back and [forth]. I would go to my professors, ‘Hey, can you get me assignments so I can try to get this done so I can fly out here?’ and everybody was super, super cool. That was long before online classes, you had to be there. It was very challenging. I’ve had many of the guys in my physical therapy office and it’s great to help the guys in the back if they ask for advice or wrestling, but to help somebody that’s in a really bad way, help them get back to the ring, that’s super rewarding as well.”

Check out the complete Crowbar interview via the YouTube player embedded below.