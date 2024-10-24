Crowd Reaction To Bron Breakker-Jacob Fatu Raw Faceoff Was Bigger Than WWE Expected

This week’s Monday Night Raw, broadcast from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, concluded with the crowning of a new champion. The Bloodline helped Bron Breakker defeat Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship.

Earlier in the night, Sikoa stated that they wanted to assist Jey with his title defense. During this, Jacob Fatu engaged in a staredown with Breakker, which elicited a strong reaction from fans. In the end, Fatu eliminated Jey, allowing Breakker to win.

Following the match, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes competed in his first match against Fatu. The Philadelphia Street Fight was the dark match, with Fatu defeating the top star in his WWE singles debut.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was noted that the faceoff received a lot of positive feedback backstage.

Joey Votes stated, “We’re told there was heavy, heavy internal praise on how well this came off, especially reaction from the live crowd in Philadelphia. We were told that numerous people backstage enjoyed it and were almost stunned by how big of a reaction these two men got. We can say that there is nothing in the short-term plan between the two right now, but the feeling is creative that they certainly stumbled onto something big.”

