Crown Jewel 2023 Poster Features Absent WWE Star

Another sign that a WWE superstar will return soon has emerged as WWE prepares for the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The only confirmed matches for the show are WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez.

Based on television angles, Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio for the United States Title and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight appear to be the most likely matches for the show.

Bianca Belair, as previously reported, is expected to return to WWE television soon, possibly as soon as Friday’s SmackDown. She will also be working on Crown Jewel.

Belair joins names like Reigns, Knight, Paul, and John Cena on the show’s poster, as seen below: