Cruiserweight Championship Open Challenge To Be Issued On NXT

Undisputed WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is set to defend his titles on Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Escobar unified the Cruiserweight Titles at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two last Thursday night, by defeating Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match. In an update, Escobar took to Twitter this afternoon to issue an Open Challenge for the NXT Tuesday night premiere.

“UNDISPUTED… El Campeón!! Settled once and for all at #NXTTakeOver Stand And Deliver. Tomorrow night, OPEN CHALLENGE! Who wants to lose? Tomorrow’s your night! [fist emoji] [skull & crossbones emoji] [Mexico flag emoji] #WWENXT,” the leader of Legado del Fantasma wrote.

On a related note, it looks like Escobar will continue to carry both titles around. WWE released post-Takeover video, seen below, of Escobar receiving new custom title plates for the belt Devlin held. Escobar also shared a moment with his son in the video.

Here is the updated NXT line up-

* New NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez makes first appearance since winning title from Io Shirai at Takeover

* The new Franky Monet character will be revealed

* Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will defend in an Open Challenge