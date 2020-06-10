Current AEW Rankings For Men’s, Women’s & Tag Team Divisions

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 22nd set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of June 10, 2020. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

MJF kept his #1 spot this week while Chris Jericho returned to the charts at #5, taking that spot from Darby Allin. The rest of the men’s rankings stayed the same. The women’s chart also stayed the same this week. SCU returned to the tag team chart this week, taking the #4 spot from Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian. The rest of the tag team rankings stayed the same.