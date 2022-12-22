Current AEW Star on Cody Rhodes: “I Hope to Be Able to Work With Him Very, Very Soon”

As PWMania.com previously reported Dax Harwood’s podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” has debuted on AdFreeShows. The host, Matt Koon, stated that this isn’t a replacement for William Regal because the podcast was scheduled to begin on December 29th even if Regal continued.

Harwood shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes, among other things:

“Before I came to AEW, I had a big issue with Cody, which I’ve talked to him about. He did a podcast with Sam Roberts and Sam Roberts said, ‘I’m going to ask you point blank, who’s better FTR, or the Revival, or The Young Bucks’, and without skipping a beat, he said, ‘The Young Bucks because FTR, or The Revival, they have to practice their matches and The Young Bucks, they don’t. They just come in and have these matches.’

I took issue with that because in 18 years now, at that point, I think it was like 15 years or whatever, 14 years, I’ve never, ever, ever, ever, ever practiced a match in my life, and I will never practice a match in my life. That goes to the Speedball (Mike Bailey) match you saw at WrestleCade. He wanted to practice in the back and I said, ‘Speedball, I’m sorry, I don’t do that, and I’m not going to start today.’ But that really ate at me because all the stuff that we had built up and we had worked so hard to create, I felt that he was taking a sh*t on that by saying we practice our matches. But I got over that. Even though it doesn’t sound like it, I did. I got over it. He and I are very good friends. We talk all the time now. I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him.”

