Current Card For The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE Smackdown, here is the current card for the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV…

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Cain Velasquez (not confirmed by WWE), Kane, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, TBD

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, TBD

Strap match for the WWE Title

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Title

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Falls Count Anywhere match

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Shorty G vs. Sheamus