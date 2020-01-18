Current Card For The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Coming off this week’s WWE Smackdown, here is the current card for the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV…
Men’s Royal Rumble match
Brock Lesnar (#1 entrant), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Elias, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Cain Velasquez (not confirmed by WWE), Kane, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, TBD
Women’s Royal Rumble match
Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, TBD
Strap match for the WWE Title
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
RAW Women’s Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka
Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans
Falls Count Anywhere match
Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
Shorty G vs. Sheamus