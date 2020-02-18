Current Card For WWE Super Showdown

Coming off this week’s edition of WWE RAW, here is the current card for the Super Showdown PPV on Thursday, February 27th:
WWE Title Match:
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
WWE Universal Title Match:
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison
Steel Cage Match
Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin
Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match
Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
