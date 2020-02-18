Current Card For WWE Super Showdown

Coming off this week’s edition of WWE RAW, here is the current card for the Super Showdown PPV on Thursday, February 27th:

WWE Title Match:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet

WWE Universal Title Match:

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Steel Cage Match

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match

Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match

Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates and live coverage of the event.