Current Champion Has Been the Workhorse of WWE in 2022

WWE has used wrestlers from RAW to work SmackDown events and vice versa despite the brand split still being in place. To increase attendance, stars from the opposing brand occasionally work dark matches or make appearances on the broadcast.

Then there are the undisputed champions, Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Usos as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, who represent both brands.

Wrestle Ops compiled a list of individuals who have worked the most bouts in WWE so far in 2022.

Jimmy Uso currently leads his twin brother Jey with 77 matches in 2022, while Jey has featured in 75 matches.

With 72 matches, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is in third place, ahead of Riddle (68 matches) and Liv Morgan (65 matches).

Several stars listed above will compete at SummerSlam on July 30. With Jeff Jarrett serving as the special guest referee, The Usos will defend their belts against The Street Profits, and Morgan will defend her title against Ronda Rousey. Although they have not officially scheduled a match, Rollins and Riddle have been competing in house shows.

